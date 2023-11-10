Nazem Kadri and the Calgary Flames will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. There are prop bets for Kadri available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nazem Kadri vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flames vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kadri Season Stats Insights

Kadri has averaged 18:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

In two of 12 games this season, Kadri has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Kadri has registered a point in a game five times this season over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Kadri has an assist in four of 12 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Kadri goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kadri has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kadri Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 47 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 12 Games 2 7 Points 1 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.