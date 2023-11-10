Will Nicholas Robertson Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 10?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Nicholas Robertson going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Robertson 2022-23 stats and insights
- Robertson scored in one of 15 games last season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- Robertson produced no points on the power play last season.
- He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 7.4% of them.
Flames 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.
- The Flames shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
