On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Nicholas Robertson going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson 2022-23 stats and insights

Robertson scored in one of 15 games last season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

Robertson produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 7.4% of them.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.

The Flames shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

