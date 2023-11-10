Will Nick Seeler Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 10?
Can we anticipate Nick Seeler lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Seeler score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Seeler stats and insights
- Seeler is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
- Seeler has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 34 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Seeler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:09
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:48
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.