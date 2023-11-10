Will Nikita Okhotyuk find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks play the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Okhotyuk stats and insights

Okhotyuk is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

Okhotyuk has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 32 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have one shutout, and they average 20.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

