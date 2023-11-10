The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Noah Cates find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Noah Cates score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Cates stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games this season, Cates scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored against the Ducks this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Cates has zero points on the power play.
  • Cates' shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Cates recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:18 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:39 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:29 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 3-2
10/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:59 Home L 7-4
10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:38 Home W 6-2
10/24/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:11 Away L 3-2
10/21/2023 Stars 2 0 2 15:19 Away L 5-4 OT
10/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:54 Home W 4-1

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

