The Philadelphia Flyers, including Noah Cates, are in action Friday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Cates' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Noah Cates vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Cates Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Cates has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 16:01 on the ice per game.

In one of 13 games this season, Cates has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Cates has recorded a point in a game three times this year out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Cates has an assist in two of 13 games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Cates' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

Cates has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cates Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 13 Games 3 4 Points 3 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 3

