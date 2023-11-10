On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Noah Hanifin going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanifin stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Hanifin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Hanifin's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

