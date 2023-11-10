Noah Hanifin will be among those on the ice Friday when his Calgary Flames meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Looking to bet on Hanifin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Noah Hanifin vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Flames vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Hanifin has averaged 22:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

In two of 12 games this year, Hanifin has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In five of 12 games this year, Hanifin has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hanifin has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Hanifin hits the over on his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Hanifin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 47 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 12 Games 2 6 Points 2 2 Goals 2 4 Assists 0

