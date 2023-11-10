Ondrej Palat will be among those in action Friday when his New Jersey Devils face the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center. Looking to bet on Palat's props? Here is some information to help you.

Ondrej Palat vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:47 per game on the ice, is -5.

Palat has yet to score a goal through 12 games this year.

Palat has a point in four games this season through 12 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In four of 12 games this season, Palat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Palat's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Palat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Palat Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 4 4 Points 0 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

