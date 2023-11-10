Will Owen Power Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 10?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Owen Power a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Owen Power score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Power stats and insights
- Power has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 52 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Power recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|26:17
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|24:07
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:46
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|23:45
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|21:03
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|24:19
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:13
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:30
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|26:00
|Home
|L 4-3
Sabres vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
