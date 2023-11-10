For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Owen Power a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Owen Power score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Power stats and insights

  • Power has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 52 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Power recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 26:17 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:07 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:46 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 23:45 Away W 5-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:03 Home W 4-0
10/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 24:19 Away L 5-4
10/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:13 Away W 6-4
10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:48 Home L 3-1
10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:30 Home W 3-1
10/19/2023 Flames 0 0 0 26:00 Home L 4-3

Sabres vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

