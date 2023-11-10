The Philadelphia Flyers, including Owen Tippett, are in action Friday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Tippett against the Ducks, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Owen Tippett vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tippett Season Stats Insights

Tippett has averaged 15:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Tippett has a goal in two of 13 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Tippett has recorded a point in a game five times this season out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Tippett has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

Tippett has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tippett Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 13 Games 3 6 Points 1 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.