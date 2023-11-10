The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penn State vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Penn State Stats Insights

The Nittany Lions made 46.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Mountain Hawks allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Penn State had a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountain Hawks ranked 270th.

Last year, the 72.2 points per game the Nittany Lions scored were only 2.8 more points than the Mountain Hawks gave up (69.4).

Penn State had a 14-2 record last season when putting up more than 69.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lehigh Stats Insights

The Mountain Hawks' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions gave up to their opponents (43.0%).

Lehigh compiled a 12-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.0% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Nittany Lions finished 355th.

The Mountain Hawks averaged just 1.6 more points per game last year (69.8) than the Nittany Lions allowed (68.2).

When Lehigh gave up fewer than 72.2 points last season, it went 13-3.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison

Penn State scored 75.9 points per game last year at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged in away games (68.4).

Defensively the Nittany Lions played better at home last season, surrendering 66.5 points per game, compared to 72.5 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, Penn State performed better at home last year, sinking 11.1 threes per game with a 40.0% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 37.9% three-point percentage on the road.

Lehigh Home & Away Comparison

At home, Lehigh scored 73.0 points per game last season, 6.4 more than it averaged away (66.6).

The Mountain Hawks gave up fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than on the road (73.3) last season.

Lehigh knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (36.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Delaware State W 79-45 Bryce Jordan Center 11/10/2023 Lehigh - Bryce Jordan Center 11/14/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Bryce Jordan Center 11/17/2023 Morehead State - Bryce Jordan Center

Lehigh Upcoming Schedule