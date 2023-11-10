The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on B1G+.

Penn State vs. Lehigh Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
  • TV: B1G+

Penn State Stats Insights

  • The Nittany Lions made 46.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Mountain Hawks allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • Penn State had a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountain Hawks ranked 270th.
  • Last year, the 72.2 points per game the Nittany Lions scored were only 2.8 more points than the Mountain Hawks gave up (69.4).
  • Penn State had a 14-2 record last season when putting up more than 69.4 points.

Lehigh Stats Insights

  • The Mountain Hawks' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions gave up to their opponents (43.0%).
  • Lehigh compiled a 12-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Mountain Hawks were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Nittany Lions finished 355th.
  • The Mountain Hawks averaged just 1.6 more points per game last year (69.8) than the Nittany Lions allowed (68.2).
  • When Lehigh gave up fewer than 72.2 points last season, it went 13-3.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison

  • Penn State scored 75.9 points per game last year at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged in away games (68.4).
  • Defensively the Nittany Lions played better at home last season, surrendering 66.5 points per game, compared to 72.5 away from home.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Penn State performed better at home last year, sinking 11.1 threes per game with a 40.0% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 37.9% three-point percentage on the road.

Lehigh Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Lehigh scored 73.0 points per game last season, 6.4 more than it averaged away (66.6).
  • The Mountain Hawks gave up fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than on the road (73.3) last season.
  • Lehigh knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (36.1%).

Penn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Delaware State W 79-45 Bryce Jordan Center
11/10/2023 Lehigh - Bryce Jordan Center
11/14/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Bryce Jordan Center
11/17/2023 Morehead State - Bryce Jordan Center

Lehigh Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Cornell L 84-78 Stabler Arena
11/10/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center
11/12/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
11/16/2023 SUNY-Oneonta - Stabler Arena

