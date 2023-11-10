How to Watch Penn State vs. Lehigh on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on B1G+.
Penn State vs. Lehigh Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: B1G+
Penn State Stats Insights
- The Nittany Lions made 46.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Mountain Hawks allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- Penn State had a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountain Hawks ranked 270th.
- Last year, the 72.2 points per game the Nittany Lions scored were only 2.8 more points than the Mountain Hawks gave up (69.4).
- Penn State had a 14-2 record last season when putting up more than 69.4 points.
Lehigh Stats Insights
- The Mountain Hawks' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions gave up to their opponents (43.0%).
- Lehigh compiled a 12-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Mountain Hawks were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Nittany Lions finished 355th.
- The Mountain Hawks averaged just 1.6 more points per game last year (69.8) than the Nittany Lions allowed (68.2).
- When Lehigh gave up fewer than 72.2 points last season, it went 13-3.
Penn State Home & Away Comparison
- Penn State scored 75.9 points per game last year at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged in away games (68.4).
- Defensively the Nittany Lions played better at home last season, surrendering 66.5 points per game, compared to 72.5 away from home.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Penn State performed better at home last year, sinking 11.1 threes per game with a 40.0% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 37.9% three-point percentage on the road.
Lehigh Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Lehigh scored 73.0 points per game last season, 6.4 more than it averaged away (66.6).
- The Mountain Hawks gave up fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than on the road (73.3) last season.
- Lehigh knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (36.1%).
Penn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Delaware State
|W 79-45
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/10/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/14/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/17/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
Lehigh Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Cornell
|L 84-78
|Stabler Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/12/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|11/16/2023
|SUNY-Oneonta
|-
|Stabler Arena
