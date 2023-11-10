The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) battle the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Penn State vs. Lehigh matchup.

Penn State vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Penn State vs. Lehigh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Lehigh Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-17.5) 147.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-17.5) 147.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penn State vs. Lehigh Betting Trends (2022-23)

Penn State put together a 20-12-0 ATS record last year.

Nittany Lions games hit the over 18 out of 32 times last season.

Lehigh compiled a 14-11-0 ATS record last season.

Mountain Hawks games went over the point total 11 out of 25 times last year.

Penn State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Penn State is 63rd in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), much higher than its computer rankings (85th).

With odds of +20000, Penn State has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

