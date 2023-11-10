Friday's contest that pits the Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) versus the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) at Bryce Jordan Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-70 in favor of Penn State. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 10.

The matchup has no set line.

Penn State vs. Lehigh Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Penn State vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 73, Lehigh 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Penn State vs. Lehigh

Computer Predicted Spread: Penn State (-3.0)

Penn State (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penn State Performance Insights

Last season, Penn State was 162nd in the nation on offense (72.2 points scored per game) and 120th on defense (68.2 points allowed).

The Nittany Lions were 278th in the nation in rebounds per game (30.0) and 288th in rebounds allowed (32.8) last season.

With 13.7 assists per game last year, Penn State was 128th in college basketball.

Last year, the Nittany Lions were fourth-best in the nation in 3-point makes (10.4 per game), and ninth-best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).

Last year, Penn State was 177th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.2 per game) and 110th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.7%).

The Nittany Lions attempted 47.1% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 52.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 39.4% of the Nittany Lions' baskets were 3-pointers, and 60.6% were 2-pointers.

Lehigh Performance Insights

Lehigh scored 69.8 points per game (216th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 69.4 points per contest (153rd-ranked).

The Mountain Hawks averaged 30.1 boards per game (270th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.8 rebounds per contest (288th-ranked).

Lehigh ranked 237th in the nation with 12.3 dimes per contest.

The Mountain Hawks were 132nd in the country with 11.4 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 238th with 11.3 forced turnovers per contest.

Last year the Mountain Hawks sank 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.1% (122nd-ranked) from three-point land.

Lehigh allowed 6.7 three-pointers per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 32.3% three-point percentage (88th-ranked).

Lehigh attempted 37.1 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 65.6% of the shots it attempted (and 72.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.5 treys per contest, which were 34.4% of its shots (and 27.3% of the team's buckets).

