The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) play the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Penn State vs. Lehigh Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Penn State (-17.5)

Penn State (-17.5) Total: 147.5

147.5 TV: B1G+

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penn State Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Pickett: 17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Seth Lundy: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Andrew Funk: 12.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Camren Wynter: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Myles Dread: 5.5 PTS, 2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lehigh Top Players (2022-23)

Evan Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Keith Higgins Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dominic Parolin: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalin Sinclair: 3.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penn State vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Lehigh AVG Lehigh Rank 162nd 72.2 Points Scored 69.8 216th 120th 68.2 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd 278th 30 Rebounds 30.1 270th 355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th 4th 10.4 3pt Made 6.8 237th 128th 13.7 Assists 12.3 237th 4th 8.4 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.