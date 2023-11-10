Penn State vs. Lehigh November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) play the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.
Penn State vs. Lehigh Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Penn State (-17.5)
- Total: 147.5
- TV: B1G+
Penn State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Pickett: 17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Seth Lundy: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Andrew Funk: 12.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Camren Wynter: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Myles Dread: 5.5 PTS, 2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Lehigh Top Players (2022-23)
- Evan Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keith Higgins Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dominic Parolin: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalin Sinclair: 3.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Penn State vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Penn State Rank
|Penn State AVG
|Lehigh AVG
|Lehigh Rank
|162nd
|72.2
|Points Scored
|69.8
|216th
|120th
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|153rd
|278th
|30
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|355th
|5.4
|Off. Rebounds
|5.2
|359th
|4th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|4th
|8.4
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
