The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) play the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Penn State vs. Lehigh Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penn State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalen Pickett: 17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Seth Lundy: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Andrew Funk: 12.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Camren Wynter: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Myles Dread: 5.5 PTS, 2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lehigh Top Players (2022-23)

  • Evan Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Keith Higgins Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dominic Parolin: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jalin Sinclair: 3.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penn State vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Lehigh AVG Lehigh Rank
162nd 72.2 Points Scored 69.8 216th
120th 68.2 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd
278th 30 Rebounds 30.1 270th
355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th
4th 10.4 3pt Made 6.8 237th
128th 13.7 Assists 12.3 237th
4th 8.4 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.