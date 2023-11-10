The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) meet at Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on B1G+. The game has no line set.

Penn State vs. Lehigh Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Penn State vs Lehigh Betting Records & Stats

The Nittany Lions covered the spread 20 times in 37 games last season.

Lehigh put together a 14-11-0 ATS record last year.

Penn State vs. Lehigh Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Penn State 72.2 142 68.2 137.6 137.2 Lehigh 69.8 142 69.4 137.6 140.2

Additional Penn State vs Lehigh Insights & Trends

Last year, the Nittany Lions put up 72.2 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 69.4 the Mountain Hawks allowed.

When Penn State totaled more than 69.4 points last season, it went 10-4 against the spread and 14-2 overall.

The Mountain Hawks put up an average of 69.8 points per game last year, only 1.6 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions allowed.

Lehigh went 9-3 against the spread and 11-4 overall when it scored more than 68.2 points last season.

Penn State vs. Lehigh Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Penn State 20-12-0 18-14-0 Lehigh 14-11-0 11-14-0

Penn State vs. Lehigh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Penn State Lehigh 13-4 Home Record 9-6 4-7 Away Record 7-8 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 68.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

