Will Peyton Krebs Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 10?
Should you bet on Peyton Krebs to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Krebs stats and insights
- Krebs is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Krebs has zero points on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 52 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Krebs recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|7:50
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|13:06
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|L 4-3
Sabres vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
