The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Andersson stats and insights

Andersson has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 47 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

