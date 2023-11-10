Rasmus Andersson Game Preview: Flames vs. Maple Leafs - November 10
Rasmus Andersson will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs meet at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. Prop bets for Andersson in that upcoming Flames-Maple Leafs matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Rasmus Andersson vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Flames vs Maple Leafs Game Info
Andersson Season Stats Insights
- In 8 games this season, Andersson has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 16:23 on the ice per game.
- Andersson has twice scored a goal in a game this year in eight games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.
- In four of eight games this year, Andersson has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.
- Andersson has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.
- The implied probability is 51.2% that Andersson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is a 43.5% chance of Andersson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Andersson Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|8
|Games
|2
|4
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
