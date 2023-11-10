Rasmus Andersson will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs meet at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. Prop bets for Andersson in that upcoming Flames-Maple Leafs matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Flames vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Andersson Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Andersson has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 16:23 on the ice per game.

Andersson has twice scored a goal in a game this year in eight games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In four of eight games this year, Andersson has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Andersson has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Andersson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Andersson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Andersson Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 8 Games 2 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

