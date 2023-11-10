The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

  • In three of 13 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:37 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:46 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:39 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:49 Away W 5-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 22:07 Home W 4-0
10/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 26:39 Away L 5-4
10/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 21:17 Away W 6-4
10/23/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 26:12 Home L 3-1
10/21/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:02 Home W 3-1
10/19/2023 Flames 2 0 2 23:25 Home L 4-3

Sabres vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

