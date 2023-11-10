Will Rasmus Dahlin Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 10?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Dahlin stats and insights
- In three of 13 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Dahlin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|23:37
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|24:46
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|25:39
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:49
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|22:07
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|26:39
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|21:17
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|26:12
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|23:02
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|23:25
|Home
|L 4-3
Sabres vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
