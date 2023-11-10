Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres will be in action on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. Looking to bet on Dahlin's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Dahlin has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 24:19 on the ice per game.

In three of 13 games this year, Dahlin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 10 of 13 games this year, Dahlin has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Dahlin has an assist in seven of 13 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Dahlin has an implied probability of 62.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dahlin has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 52 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 13 Games 2 11 Points 5 3 Goals 2 8 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.