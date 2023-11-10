The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Carpenter find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Carpenter stats and insights

Carpenter is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

Carpenter has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 32 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

