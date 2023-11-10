Will Ryan Carpenter Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 10?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Carpenter find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Carpenter stats and insights
- Carpenter is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Carpenter has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 32 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.