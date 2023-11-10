How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (1-0) play the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights
- The Hawks made 42.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Quakers allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- Saint Joseph's (PA) went 12-7 when it shot higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Hawks were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Quakers ranked 43rd.
- Last year, the Hawks recorded 72.4 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 72.0 the Quakers allowed.
- When Saint Joseph's (PA) put up more than 72.0 points last season, it went 11-6.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Pennsylvania Stats Insights
- The Quakers shot 46.4% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 43.4% the Hawks' opponents shot last season.
- Pennsylvania compiled a 15-6 straight up record in games it shot above 43.4% from the field.
- The Quakers were the 43rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks finished 155th.
- The Quakers scored an average of 75.0 points per game last year, just 2.6 more points than the 72.4 the Hawks gave up to opponents.
- Pennsylvania had a 14-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.4 points.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison
- Saint Joseph's (PA) posted 75.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.0).
- The Hawks surrendered 70.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.5).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Saint Joseph's (PA) performed better in home games last season, averaging 9.9 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Pennsylvania put up 80.1 points per game last season, 10.2 more than it averaged on the road (69.9).
- In 2022-23, the Quakers allowed 1.8 fewer points per game at home (71.1) than away (72.9).
- Beyond the arc, Pennsylvania sunk fewer triples on the road (7.8 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.7%) than at home (37.2%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Lafayette
|W 81-60
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/10/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/14/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/17/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|John Jay
|W 102-57
|Palestra
|11/8/2023
|Bucknell
|W 80-61
|Palestra
|11/10/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/13/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Palestra
|11/18/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.