The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (1-0) play the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights

The Hawks made 42.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Quakers allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Saint Joseph's (PA) went 12-7 when it shot higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Hawks were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Quakers ranked 43rd.

Last year, the Hawks recorded 72.4 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 72.0 the Quakers allowed.

When Saint Joseph's (PA) put up more than 72.0 points last season, it went 11-6.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Pennsylvania Stats Insights

The Quakers shot 46.4% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 43.4% the Hawks' opponents shot last season.

Pennsylvania compiled a 15-6 straight up record in games it shot above 43.4% from the field.

The Quakers were the 43rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks finished 155th.

The Quakers scored an average of 75.0 points per game last year, just 2.6 more points than the 72.4 the Hawks gave up to opponents.

Pennsylvania had a 14-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.4 points.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison

Saint Joseph's (PA) posted 75.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.8 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.0).

The Hawks surrendered 70.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.5).

When it comes to three-pointers, Saint Joseph's (PA) performed better in home games last season, averaging 9.9 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison

At home, Pennsylvania put up 80.1 points per game last season, 10.2 more than it averaged on the road (69.9).

In 2022-23, the Quakers allowed 1.8 fewer points per game at home (71.1) than away (72.9).

Beyond the arc, Pennsylvania sunk fewer triples on the road (7.8 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.7%) than at home (37.2%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Lafayette W 81-60 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 11/10/2023 Pennsylvania - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 11/14/2023 Stonehill - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 11/17/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule