The Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) face the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Betting Trends (2022-23)

Saint Joseph's (PA) went 17-11-0 ATS last season.

The Hawks and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 28 times last season.

Pennsylvania went 16-10-0 ATS last year.

Quakers games went over the point total 16 out of 26 times last year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.