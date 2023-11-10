Friday's game features the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) and the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (1-0) facing off at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena (on November 10) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-68 victory for Pennsylvania, who is slightly favored based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 73, Saint Joseph's (PA) 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania

Computer Predicted Spread: Pennsylvania (-4.5)

Pennsylvania (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Saint Joseph's (PA) Performance Insights

Saint Joseph's (PA) was 160th in college basketball in points scored (72.4 per game) and 248th in points conceded (72.4) last season.

On the boards, the Hawks were 192nd in the nation in rebounds (31.5 per game) last year. They were 307th in rebounds allowed (33.3 per game).

Saint Joseph's (PA) was 264th in college basketball in assists (12.1 per game) last season.

Last year, the Hawks were 42nd in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.8 per game) and 249th in 3-point percentage (32.9%).

Saint Joseph's (PA) gave up 8.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.1% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 312th and 205th, respectively, in the country.

Last season, the Hawks took 45.9% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 54.1% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 35.5% of the Hawks' buckets were 3-pointers, and 64.5% were 2-pointers.

Pennsylvania Performance Insights

Pennsylvania was 95th in the country last year with 75.0 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 237th with 72.0 points allowed per contest.

With 34.4 boards per game, the Quakers were 43rd in the nation. They allowed 30.0 rebounds per contest, which ranked 101st in college basketball.

Pennsylvania delivered 14.7 dimes per game, which ranked them 62nd in college basketball.

The Quakers ranked 217th in college basketball at 12.2 turnovers per contest, but they forced 9.9 turnovers per game, which ranked 24th-worst in college basketball.

Last year the Quakers drained 8.1 treys per game (92nd-ranked in college basketball) and shot 36.0% (80th-ranked) from downtown.

Pennsylvania ceded 8.7 threes per game (332nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 32.6% three-point percentage (106th-ranked).

Pennsylvania attempted 35.7 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 61.2% of the shots it attempted (and 70% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.6 threes per contest, which were 38.8% of its shots (and 30% of the team's buckets).

