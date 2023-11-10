Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (1-0) will play the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Saint Joseph's (PA) (-6.5)
- Total: 149.5
- TV: ESPN+
Saint Joseph's (PA) Top Players (2022-23)
- Erik Reynolds II: 19.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Brown: 13.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lynn Greer III: 12.5 PTS, 5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Kacper Klaczek: 7.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
- Rasheer Fleming: 5.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
Pennsylvania Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Dingle: 23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clark Slajchert: 13.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Max Martz: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lucas Monroe: 4.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
|Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG
|Pennsylvania AVG
|Pennsylvania Rank
|160th
|72.4
|Points Scored
|75
|95th
|248th
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|72
|237th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|34.4
|43rd
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|264th
|12.1
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
