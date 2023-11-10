The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (1-0) will play the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Game Information

Saint Joseph's (PA) Top Players (2022-23)

Erik Reynolds II: 19.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Cameron Brown: 13.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Lynn Greer III: 12.5 PTS, 5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Kacper Klaczek: 7.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Rasheer Fleming: 5.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Pennsylvania Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Dingle: 23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Clark Slajchert: 13.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Max Martz: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Lucas Monroe: 4.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Pennsylvania AVG Pennsylvania Rank 160th 72.4 Points Scored 75 95th 248th 72.4 Points Allowed 72 237th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 34.4 43rd 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 264th 12.1 Assists 14.7 62nd 235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.2 217th

