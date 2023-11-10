The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (1-0) will play the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Game Information

Saint Joseph's (PA) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Erik Reynolds II: 19.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cameron Brown: 13.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lynn Greer III: 12.5 PTS, 5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kacper Klaczek: 7.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
  • Rasheer Fleming: 5.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Pennsylvania Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Dingle: 23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Clark Slajchert: 13.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Max Martz: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lucas Monroe: 4.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Pennsylvania AVG Pennsylvania Rank
160th 72.4 Points Scored 75 95th
248th 72.4 Points Allowed 72 237th
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 34.4 43rd
155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th
42nd 8.8 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
264th 12.1 Assists 14.7 62nd
235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.2 217th

