The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (1-0) host the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Pennsylvania Betting Records & Stats

The Hawks beat the spread 17 times in 33 games last year.

Pennsylvania covered 16 times in 26 matchups with a spread last year.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Joseph's (PA) 72.4 147.4 72.4 144.4 142.2 Pennsylvania 75.0 147.4 72.0 144.4 143.2

Additional Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Pennsylvania Insights & Trends

Last year, the Hawks put up 72.4 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 72.0 the Quakers gave up.

Saint Joseph's (PA) had an 11-2 record against the spread and an 11-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 72.0 points.

The Quakers' 75.0 points per game last year were only 2.6 more points than the 72.4 the Hawks gave up.

Pennsylvania put together a 13-5 ATS record and a 15-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.4 points.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Joseph's (PA) 17-11-0 14-14-0 Pennsylvania 16-10-0 16-10-0

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Pennsylvania 10-6 Home Record 11-4 4-7 Away Record 6-9 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

