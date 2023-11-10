Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (1-0) host the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Pennsylvania Betting Records & Stats
- The Hawks beat the spread 17 times in 33 games last year.
- Pennsylvania covered 16 times in 26 matchups with a spread last year.
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|72.4
|147.4
|72.4
|144.4
|142.2
|Pennsylvania
|75.0
|147.4
|72.0
|144.4
|143.2
Additional Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Pennsylvania Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Hawks put up 72.4 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 72.0 the Quakers gave up.
- Saint Joseph's (PA) had an 11-2 record against the spread and an 11-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 72.0 points.
- The Quakers' 75.0 points per game last year were only 2.6 more points than the 72.4 the Hawks gave up.
- Pennsylvania put together a 13-5 ATS record and a 15-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.4 points.
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|17-11-0
|14-14-0
|Pennsylvania
|16-10-0
|16-10-0
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Pennsylvania Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|Pennsylvania
|10-6
|Home Record
|11-4
|4-7
|Away Record
|6-9
|7-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|75.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.1
|72.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
