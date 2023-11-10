Will Sean Couturier find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Couturier stats and insights

Couturier has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in one game (three shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 2-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:10 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:10 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 2 1 1 15:06 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 3-2 10/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:43 Away L 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 19:56 Home W 4-1 10/17/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:23 Home W 2-0 10/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-2

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

