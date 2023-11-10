The Philadelphia Flyers, including Sean Couturier, will be in action Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. Prop bets for Couturier are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Sean Couturier vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Couturier Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Couturier has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 16:44 on the ice per game.

In two of 11 games this year, Couturier has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Couturier has recorded a point in a game six times this season over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Couturier has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

Couturier's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

Couturier has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Couturier Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 11 Games 1 8 Points 1 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

