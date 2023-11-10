Can we expect Sean Walker finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Walker stats and insights

  • Walker has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Walker has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Walker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 23:34 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:48 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:39 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:33 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 3-2
10/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:05 Home L 7-4
10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:38 Home W 6-2
10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:26 Away L 3-2
10/21/2023 Stars 1 1 0 23:30 Away L 5-4 OT
10/19/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 22:34 Home W 4-1

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

