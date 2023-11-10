Will Simon Benoit Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 10?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Calgary Flames on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Simon Benoit a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Benoit 2022-23 stats and insights
- In three of 78 games last season, Benoit scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Benoit produced no points on the power play last season.
- He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 3.7% of them.
Flames 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Flames conceded 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league play in goals against.
- The Flames shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
