How to Watch Stanford vs. Sacramento State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) go up against the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Stanford vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Stanford Stats Insights
- The Cardinal made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- Stanford had a 10-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.6% from the field.
- The Cardinal were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hornets ranked 111th.
- Last year, the Cardinal averaged only 2.5 more points per game (70.3) than the Hornets gave up (67.8).
- Stanford had a 12-6 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.
Sacramento State Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- Sacramento State went 12-7 when it shot better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Hornets were the 111th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinal finished 109th.
- The Hornets' 66.1 points per game last year were only 2.3 fewer points than the 68.4 the Cardinal allowed.
- Sacramento State went 10-6 last season when allowing fewer than 70.3 points.
Stanford Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Stanford scored 4.1 more points per game (73.3) than it did in road games (69.2).
- Defensively the Cardinal played better in home games last season, surrendering 64.3 points per game, compared to 75.3 on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Stanford fared better at home last year, sinking 9 three-pointers per game with a 38.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 threes per game and a 36.6% three-point percentage away from home.
Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Sacramento State averaged 68.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 62.9.
- The Hornets allowed fewer points at home (64.4 per game) than on the road (67.7) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Sacramento State sunk fewer trifectas away (6 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (36.2%) too.
Stanford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|CSU Northridge
|W 88-79
|Maples Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Maples Pavilion
Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Nevada
|L 77-63
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|Pacific Union
|-
|The Nest
|11/17/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
