The Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) go up against the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Stanford vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Stanford Stats Insights

The Cardinal made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Stanford had a 10-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.6% from the field.

The Cardinal were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hornets ranked 111th.

Last year, the Cardinal averaged only 2.5 more points per game (70.3) than the Hornets gave up (67.8).

Stanford had a 12-6 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Sacramento State Stats Insights

The Hornets' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Sacramento State went 12-7 when it shot better than 44.3% from the field.

The Hornets were the 111th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinal finished 109th.

The Hornets' 66.1 points per game last year were only 2.3 fewer points than the 68.4 the Cardinal allowed.

Sacramento State went 10-6 last season when allowing fewer than 70.3 points.

Stanford Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Stanford scored 4.1 more points per game (73.3) than it did in road games (69.2).

Defensively the Cardinal played better in home games last season, surrendering 64.3 points per game, compared to 75.3 on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Stanford fared better at home last year, sinking 9 three-pointers per game with a 38.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 threes per game and a 36.6% three-point percentage away from home.

Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Sacramento State averaged 68.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 62.9.

The Hornets allowed fewer points at home (64.4 per game) than on the road (67.7) last season.

Beyond the arc, Sacramento State sunk fewer trifectas away (6 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (36.2%) too.

Stanford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 CSU Northridge W 88-79 Maples Pavilion 11/10/2023 Sacramento State - Maples Pavilion 11/14/2023 Santa Clara - Maples Pavilion 11/17/2023 Eastern Washington - Maples Pavilion

Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule