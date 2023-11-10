The Stanford Cardinal (1-0) take on the Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Stanford vs. Sacramento State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Stanford vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stanford vs. Sacramento State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stanford Moneyline Sacramento State Moneyline BetMGM Stanford (-16.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Stanford (-16.5) 142.5 -5000 +1500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stanford vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Stanford covered 14 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

Cardinal games went over the point total 17 out of 30 times last season.

Sacramento State went 14-14-0 ATS last season.

Hornets games hit the over 16 out of 28 times last year.

Stanford Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Stanford is 75th in college basketball. It is far below that, 135th, according to computer rankings.

Stanford's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.