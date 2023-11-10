Stanford vs. Sacramento State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Stanford Cardinal (1-0) take on the Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Stanford vs. Sacramento State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Stanford vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Stanford vs. Sacramento State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Stanford Moneyline
|Sacramento State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Stanford (-16.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Stanford (-16.5)
|142.5
|-5000
|+1500
Stanford vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Stanford covered 14 times in 30 games with a spread last season.
- Cardinal games went over the point total 17 out of 30 times last season.
- Sacramento State went 14-14-0 ATS last season.
- Hornets games hit the over 16 out of 28 times last year.
Stanford Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Stanford is 75th in college basketball. It is far below that, 135th, according to computer rankings.
- Stanford's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.
