Friday's game that pits the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) versus the Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) at Maples Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-70 in favor of Stanford, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no line set.

Stanford vs. Sacramento State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Maples Pavilion

Stanford vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 84, Sacramento State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Stanford vs. Sacramento State

Computer Predicted Spread: Stanford (-14.0)

Stanford (-14.0) Computer Predicted Total: 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stanford Performance Insights

Stanford put up 70.3 points per game and allowed 68.4 last year, making them 205th in the country offensively and 123rd defensively.

The Cardinal collected 31.9 rebounds per game and gave up 28.4 boards last year, ranking 171st and 34th, respectively, in college basketball.

With 14.8 assists per game last year, Stanford was 56th in the nation.

At 8.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.2% from downtown last year, the Cardinal were 92nd and 69th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 8.0 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.4% from downtown last year, Stanford was 277th and 282nd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

The Cardinal attempted 39.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 31.9% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they took 60.2% of their shots, with 68.1% of their makes coming from there.

Sacramento State Performance Insights

Offensively, Sacramento State averaged 66.1 points per game (317th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 67.8 points per contest on defense (105th-ranked).

The Hornets ranked third-best in the country by allowing only 26.3 rebounds per game. They ranked 111th in college basketball by grabbing 32.8 boards per contest.

Last season Sacramento State ranked 136th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.6 per game.

The Hornets ranked 258th in the country at 12.6 turnovers per contest, but they forced 9.2 turnovers per game, which ranked fourth-worst in college basketball.

The Hornets sank 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 34.5% shooting percentage (162nd-ranked) from three-point land.

Sacramento State ceded 6.0 threes per game (38th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.2% (274th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Sacramento State took 64.1% two-pointers and 35.9% three-pointers last year. Of the team's buckets, 72.1% were two-pointers and 27.9% were threes.

