The Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) face the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and be available via Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Stanford vs. Sacramento State Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stanford Top Players (2022-23)

Spencer Jones: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Ingram Harrison: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Maxime Raynaud: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Brandon Angel: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Mike Jones: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sacramento State Top Players (2022-23)

Callum McRae: 12.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Zach Chappell: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Akolda Mawein: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK Cameron Wilbon: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Gianni Hunt: 6.9 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stanford vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG Sacramento State AVG Sacramento State Rank 205th 70.3 Points Scored 66.1 317th 123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 67.8 105th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 32.8 111th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.3 105th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th 56th 14.8 Assists 13.6 136th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.6 258th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.