Stanford vs. Sacramento State November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) face the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and be available via Pac-12 Network.
Stanford vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stanford (-16.5)
- Total: 140.5
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Stanford Top Players (2022-23)
- Spencer Jones: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ingram Harrison: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maxime Raynaud: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brandon Angel: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mike Jones: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sacramento State Top Players (2022-23)
- Callum McRae: 12.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Zach Chappell: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Akolda Mawein: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Cameron Wilbon: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gianni Hunt: 6.9 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Stanford vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Stanford Rank
|Stanford AVG
|Sacramento State AVG
|Sacramento State Rank
|205th
|70.3
|Points Scored
|66.1
|317th
|123rd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|105th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|32.8
|111th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|105th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
