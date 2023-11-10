Stanford vs. Sacramento State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Stanford Cardinal (1-0) and the Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) play in a game with no set line at Maples Pavilion on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Stanford vs. Sacramento State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Stanford, California
- Venue: Maples Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Stanford vs Sacramento State Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinal beat the spread 14 times in 33 games last season.
- Sacramento State compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread last year.
Stanford vs. Sacramento State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Stanford
|70.3
|136.4
|68.4
|136.2
|136.0
|Sacramento State
|66.1
|136.4
|67.8
|136.2
|133.3
Additional Stanford vs Sacramento State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Cardinal scored were just 2.5 more points than the Hornets allowed (67.8).
- Stanford went 9-7 against the spread and 12-6 overall last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.
- The Hornets' 66.1 points per game last year were just 2.3 fewer points than the 68.4 the Cardinal gave up.
- When it scored more than 68.4 points last season, Sacramento State went 9-4 against the spread and 9-5 overall.
Stanford vs. Sacramento State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Stanford
|14-16-0
|17-13-0
|Sacramento State
|14-14-0
|16-12-0
Stanford vs. Sacramento State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Stanford
|Sacramento State
|9-6
|Home Record
|9-4
|2-8
|Away Record
|5-10
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|73.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.3
|69.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.9
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|8-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
