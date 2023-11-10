The Stanford Cardinal (1-0) and the Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) play in a game with no set line at Maples Pavilion on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Stanford vs. Sacramento State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Maples Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Stanford vs Sacramento State Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinal beat the spread 14 times in 33 games last season.

Sacramento State compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread last year.

Stanford vs. Sacramento State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stanford 70.3 136.4 68.4 136.2 136.0 Sacramento State 66.1 136.4 67.8 136.2 133.3

Additional Stanford vs Sacramento State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Cardinal scored were just 2.5 more points than the Hornets allowed (67.8).

Stanford went 9-7 against the spread and 12-6 overall last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

The Hornets' 66.1 points per game last year were just 2.3 fewer points than the 68.4 the Cardinal gave up.

When it scored more than 68.4 points last season, Sacramento State went 9-4 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

Stanford vs. Sacramento State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stanford 14-16-0 17-13-0 Sacramento State 14-14-0 16-12-0

Stanford vs. Sacramento State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stanford Sacramento State 9-6 Home Record 9-4 2-8 Away Record 5-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.3 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

