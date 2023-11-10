Should you bet on Tage Thompson to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Thompson stats and insights

In five of 13 games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Thompson averages 3.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 52 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thompson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:02 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:57 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 3 1 2 17:59 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:05 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 22:18 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 3 2 1 14:55 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:16 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:18 Home W 3-1 10/19/2023 Flames 1 1 0 21:16 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.