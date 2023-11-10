Will Tage Thompson Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 10?
Should you bet on Tage Thompson to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Thompson stats and insights
- In five of 13 games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Thompson averages 3.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.2%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 52 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Thompson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|21:57
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|3
|1
|2
|17:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|22:05
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|22:18
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|3
|2
|1
|14:55
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|21:16
|Home
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.