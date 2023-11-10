Should you bet on Tage Thompson to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Thompson stats and insights

  • In five of 13 games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • Thompson averages 3.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.2%.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 52 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Thompson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:02 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:57 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 3 1 2 17:59 Away W 5-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:05 Home W 4-0
10/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 22:18 Away L 5-4
10/24/2023 Senators 3 2 1 14:55 Away W 6-4
10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:16 Home L 3-1
10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:18 Home W 3-1
10/19/2023 Flames 1 1 0 21:16 Home L 4-3

Sabres vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

