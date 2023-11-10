Tage Thompson will be among those on the ice Friday when his Buffalo Sabres face the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center. Thinking about a bet on Thompson in the Sabres-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Tage Thompson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Thompson Season Stats Insights

Thompson's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:23 per game on the ice, is -3.

Thompson has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.

In seven of 13 games this season, Thompson has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Thompson has an assist in four of 13 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 69.4% that Thompson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Thompson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Thompson Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 52 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 13 Games 2 11 Points 1 6 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

