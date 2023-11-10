The Temple Owls (1-0) face the Navy Midshipmen (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Temple vs. Navy Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Temple Stats Insights

  • The Owls shot 42.5% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 43.5% the Midshipmen allowed to opponents.
  • Temple went 8-7 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Midshipmen ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball. The Owls finished 163rd.
  • Last year, the Owls scored 69.6 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 64.9 the Midshipmen allowed.
  • Temple went 13-11 last season when scoring more than 64.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Navy Stats Insights

  • The Midshipmen shot 45.4% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 43.1% the Owls' opponents shot last season.
  • Navy went 14-8 when it shot better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Midshipmen were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Owls finished 231st.
  • The Midshipmen averaged only 0.8 fewer points per game last year (69.4) than the Owls allowed their opponents to score (70.2).
  • Navy had a 16-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.

Temple Home & Away Comparison

  • Temple put up 72 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 69 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Owls played worse at home last year, giving up 70 points per game, compared to 69.8 in away games.
  • In home games, Temple averaged 0.4 more threes per game (8.1) than in away games (7.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).

Navy Home & Away Comparison

  • Navy scored 69 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Midshipmen allowed 4.7 fewer points per game at home (62.5) than on the road (67.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Navy drained more 3-pointers away (7.9 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (37.8%) than at home (36.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Temple Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 85-65 Liacouras Center
11/10/2023 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall
11/14/2023 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center
11/18/2023 Columbia - Liacouras Center

Navy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Campbell L 59-48 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/10/2023 Temple - Navy Alumni Hall
11/18/2023 @ UCSD - LionTree Arena
11/20/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.