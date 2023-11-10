How to Watch Temple vs. Navy on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Temple Owls (1-0) face the Navy Midshipmen (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.
Temple vs. Navy Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Temple Stats Insights
- The Owls shot 42.5% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 43.5% the Midshipmen allowed to opponents.
- Temple went 8-7 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Midshipmen ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball. The Owls finished 163rd.
- Last year, the Owls scored 69.6 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 64.9 the Midshipmen allowed.
- Temple went 13-11 last season when scoring more than 64.9 points.
Navy Stats Insights
- The Midshipmen shot 45.4% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 43.1% the Owls' opponents shot last season.
- Navy went 14-8 when it shot better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Midshipmen were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Owls finished 231st.
- The Midshipmen averaged only 0.8 fewer points per game last year (69.4) than the Owls allowed their opponents to score (70.2).
- Navy had a 16-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.
Temple Home & Away Comparison
- Temple put up 72 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 69 points per contest.
- Defensively the Owls played worse at home last year, giving up 70 points per game, compared to 69.8 in away games.
- In home games, Temple averaged 0.4 more threes per game (8.1) than in away games (7.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).
Navy Home & Away Comparison
- Navy scored 69 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.
- In 2022-23, the Midshipmen allowed 4.7 fewer points per game at home (62.5) than on the road (67.2).
- Beyond the arc, Navy drained more 3-pointers away (7.9 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (37.8%) than at home (36.3%).
Temple Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 85-65
|Liacouras Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/14/2023
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|Columbia
|-
|Liacouras Center
Navy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Campbell
|L 59-48
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/10/2023
|Temple
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/18/2023
|@ UCSD
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
