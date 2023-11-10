The Temple Owls (1-0) face the Navy Midshipmen (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

Temple vs. Navy Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

Temple Stats Insights

The Owls shot 42.5% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 43.5% the Midshipmen allowed to opponents.

Temple went 8-7 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Midshipmen ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball. The Owls finished 163rd.

Last year, the Owls scored 69.6 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 64.9 the Midshipmen allowed.

Temple went 13-11 last season when scoring more than 64.9 points.

Navy Stats Insights

The Midshipmen shot 45.4% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 43.1% the Owls' opponents shot last season.

Navy went 14-8 when it shot better than 43.1% from the field.

The Midshipmen were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Owls finished 231st.

The Midshipmen averaged only 0.8 fewer points per game last year (69.4) than the Owls allowed their opponents to score (70.2).

Navy had a 16-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.

Temple Home & Away Comparison

Temple put up 72 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 69 points per contest.

Defensively the Owls played worse at home last year, giving up 70 points per game, compared to 69.8 in away games.

In home games, Temple averaged 0.4 more threes per game (8.1) than in away games (7.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).

Navy Home & Away Comparison

Navy scored 69 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.

In 2022-23, the Midshipmen allowed 4.7 fewer points per game at home (62.5) than on the road (67.2).

Beyond the arc, Navy drained more 3-pointers away (7.9 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (37.8%) than at home (36.3%).

Temple Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 85-65 Liacouras Center 11/10/2023 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall 11/14/2023 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center 11/18/2023 Columbia - Liacouras Center

Navy Upcoming Schedule