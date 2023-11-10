Friday's contest features the Temple Owls (1-0) and the Navy Midshipmen (0-1) clashing at Navy Alumni Hall (on November 10) at 8:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-62 victory for Temple.

According to our computer prediction, Navy should cover the spread, which is listed at 6.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 130.5 over/under.

Temple vs. Navy Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy Alumni Hall

Navy Alumni Hall Line: Temple -6.5

Temple -6.5 Point Total: 130.5

130.5 Moneyline (To Win): Temple -300, Navy +240

Temple vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 67, Navy 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Temple vs. Navy

Pick ATS: Navy (+6.5)



Navy (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (130.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Temple Performance Insights

Temple put up 69.6 points per game and gave up 70.2 last season, ranking them 224th in the country on offense and 179th defensively.

On the boards, the Owls were 163rd in the nation in rebounds (32.0 per game) last season. They were 185th in rebounds allowed (31.3 per game).

Last season Temple was ranked 117th in the nation in assists with 13.8 per game.

With 8.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc last season, the Owls were 104th and 240th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Temple was 111th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.7 per game) and 169th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.6%) last season.

Last season, the Owls took 43.6% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 56.4% from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.8% of the Owls' buckets were 3-pointers, and 66.2% were 2-pointers.

Navy Performance Insights

With 69.4 points per game on offense, Navy was 232nd in the country last year. At the other end, it surrendered 64.9 points per contest, which ranked 41st in college basketball.

With 31.6 boards per game, the Midshipmen were 187th in college basketball. They allowed 28.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 43rd in college basketball.

Last year Navy ranked 56th in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.8 per game.

The Midshipmen committed 10.6 turnovers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.4 turnovers per contest (133rd-ranked).

The Midshipmen made 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while owning a 37.1% three-point percentage (35th-ranked).

Navy was 177th in the country with 7.2 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 205th with a 34.1% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by Navy last year, 63.7% of them were two-pointers (70.3% of the team's made baskets) and 36.3% were three-pointers (29.7%).

