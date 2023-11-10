The Temple Owls (1-0) face the Navy Midshipmen (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Temple vs. Navy Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Temple Top Players (2022-23)

  • Damian Dunn: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Khalif Battle: 18 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zach Hicks: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Hysier Miller: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nick Jourdain: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Navy Top Players (2022-23)

  • Daniel Deaver: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyler Nelson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Sean Yoder: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Patrick Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Christian Jones: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Temple vs. Navy Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Temple Rank Temple AVG Navy AVG Navy Rank
224th 69.6 Points Scored 69.4 232nd
179th 70.2 Points Allowed 64.9 41st
163rd 32 Rebounds 31.6 187th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th
104th 8 3pt Made 7.7 134th
117th 13.8 Assists 14.8 56th
304th 13.2 Turnovers 10.6 51st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.