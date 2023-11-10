Temple vs. Navy November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Temple Owls (1-0) face the Navy Midshipmen (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.
Temple vs. Navy Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Temple (-6.5)
- Total: 130.5
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Temple Top Players (2022-23)
- Damian Dunn: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Khalif Battle: 18 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Hicks: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hysier Miller: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Jourdain: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
Navy Top Players (2022-23)
- Daniel Deaver: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Nelson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Sean Yoder: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Patrick Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Christian Jones: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Temple vs. Navy Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Temple Rank
|Temple AVG
|Navy AVG
|Navy Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|69.4
|232nd
|179th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|64.9
|41st
|163rd
|32
|Rebounds
|31.6
|187th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|189th
|104th
|8
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|304th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
