The Temple Owls (1-0) face the Navy Midshipmen (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.

Temple vs. Navy Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Favorite: Temple (-6.5)

Temple (-6.5) Total: 130.5

130.5 TV: CBS Sports Network

Temple Top Players (2022-23)

Damian Dunn: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Khalif Battle: 18 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Hicks: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Hysier Miller: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Jourdain: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

Navy Top Players (2022-23)

Daniel Deaver: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyler Nelson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK Sean Yoder: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Patrick Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Christian Jones: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Temple vs. Navy Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Temple Rank Temple AVG Navy AVG Navy Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 69.4 232nd 179th 70.2 Points Allowed 64.9 41st 163rd 32 Rebounds 31.6 187th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th 104th 8 3pt Made 7.7 134th 117th 13.8 Assists 14.8 56th 304th 13.2 Turnovers 10.6 51st

