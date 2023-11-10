The Temple Owls (1-0) take on the Navy Midshipmen (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 130.5 points.

Temple vs. Navy Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy Alumni Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Temple -6.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Temple vs Navy Betting Records & Stats

The Owls had 15 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter last year, Temple finished with a record of 4-1 (80%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Owls a 73.3% chance to win.

Navy won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Midshipmen had a record of 1-2 when they were set as an underdog of +220 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Navy has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Temple vs. Navy Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 130.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 130.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Temple 21 72.4% 69.6 139 70.2 135.1 138.2 Navy 19 67.9% 69.4 139 64.9 135.1 134.1

Additional Temple vs Navy Insights & Trends

Last year, the Owls put up 69.6 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 64.9 the Midshipmen allowed.

Temple had an 11-11 record against the spread and a 13-11 record overall last season when putting up more than 64.9 points.

The Midshipmen put up only 0.8 fewer points per game last year (69.4) than the Owls gave up (70.2).

Navy went 9-5 against the spread and 12-4 overall when it scored more than 70.2 points last season.

Temple vs. Navy Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Temple 15-14-0 3-2 15-14-0 Navy 15-13-0 1-2 18-10-0

Temple vs. Navy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Temple Navy 9-7 Home Record 9-6 6-6 Away Record 9-7 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.0 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-4-0

