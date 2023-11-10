In the upcoming game against the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Timo Meier to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Meier stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Meier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.

Meier has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

