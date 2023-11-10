Timo Meier will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals face off on Friday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Meier available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Timo Meier vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Meier Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Meier has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 17:16 on the ice per game.

In three of 12 games this year, Meier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Meier has a point in seven of 12 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 12 games this season, Meier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Meier has an implied probability of 65.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Meier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Meier Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 34 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 4 9 Points 2 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

