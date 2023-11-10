Can we count on Tomas Hertl lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

  • In two of 13 games this season, Hertl has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Hertl averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 32 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 20:26 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 21:49 Home L 10-2
11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:04 Home L 10-1
10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:06 Away L 3-1
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:52 Away L 3-0
10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 6-0
10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:58 Away L 3-1
10/21/2023 Predators 1 1 0 21:53 Away L 5-1
10/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:54 Home L 3-1

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

