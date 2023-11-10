The San Jose Sharks, including Tomas Hertl, take the ice Friday versus the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Hertl against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Tomas Hertl vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

Hertl's plus-minus this season, in 20:44 per game on the ice, is -11.

Hertl has a goal in two of 13 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In six of 13 games this year, Hertl has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Hertl has had an assist in a game five times this year over 13 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Hertl's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

Hertl has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hertl Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 32 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 13 Games 5 9 Points 4 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

