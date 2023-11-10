Will Travis Konecny Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 10?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Travis Konecny a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Konecny stats and insights
- In six of 13 games this season, Konecny has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- In one game against the Ducks this season, he has attempted six shots and scored two goals.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Konecny averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.5%.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 34 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Konecny recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|17:26
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/28/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|17:26
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|13:35
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Stars
|2
|2
|0
|19:52
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Home
|W 4-1
Flyers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
