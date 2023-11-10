For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Travis Konecny a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Konecny stats and insights

  • In six of 13 games this season, Konecny has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Ducks this season, he has attempted six shots and scored two goals.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Konecny averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.5%.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 34 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Konecny recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:31 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:26 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:13 Home L 5-2
10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:20 Home L 3-2
10/28/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 17:26 Home L 7-4
10/26/2023 Wild 2 1 1 13:35 Home W 6-2
10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 3-2
10/21/2023 Stars 2 2 0 19:52 Away L 5-4 OT
10/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:10 Home W 4-1

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

