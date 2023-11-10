The Philadelphia Flyers, including Travis Konecny, will be in action Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. Does a bet on Konecny interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Travis Konecny vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Konecny Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Konecny has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 17:41 on the ice per game.

In Konecny's 13 games played this season he's scored in six of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Konecny has a point in seven games this year (out of 13), including multiple points five times.

Konecny has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 13 games played.

Konecny's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

Konecny has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Konecny Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 34 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 13 Games 3 12 Points 6 9 Goals 3 3 Assists 3

