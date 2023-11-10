On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Travis Sanheim going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanheim stats and insights

Sanheim has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.

Sanheim has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Sanheim recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 27:08 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 29:14 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:04 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 24:35 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:23 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:32 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 3 1 2 27:36 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 25:31 Away L 3-2 10/21/2023 Stars 1 0 1 28:28 Away L 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 27:03 Home W 4-1

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

