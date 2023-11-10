Will Travis Sanheim Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 10?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Travis Sanheim going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Sanheim stats and insights
- Sanheim has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Sanheim has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Sanheim recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|27:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|29:14
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|24:04
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|24:35
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:23
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|24:32
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Wild
|3
|1
|2
|27:36
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|25:31
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|28:28
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|27:03
|Home
|W 4-1
Flyers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
