The Philadelphia Flyers, with Travis Sanheim, will be on the ice Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. Thinking about a bet on Sanheim in the Flyers-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Travis Sanheim vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

Sanheim has averaged 25:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Sanheim has scored a goal in one of 13 games this season.

Sanheim has a point in eight of 13 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Sanheim has had an assist in a game eight times this year over 13 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Sanheim going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 34 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 13 Games 3 11 Points 0 1 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

